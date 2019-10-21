× Semi Straddles Concrete Barrier on I-80 in Altoona Crash

ALTOONA, Iowa – A jackknifed semi caused some traffic delays Monday morning on I-80 in Altoona.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol says an eastbound semi hauling steel lost control around 6:25 a.m. near mile marker 142 and hit the concrete barrier and jackknifed. The semi truck was in the westbound lanes, while the trailer was hanging over the concrete barrier on the edge of the eastbound lanes.

Two lanes of westbound I-80 are blocked off while crews work to clean up the crash. The semi truck was leaking diesel fuel.

No injuries were reported.