Stuart Shooting Suspect's Daughter Arrested at Apartment Where Shootout Occurred

STUART, Iowa — The daughter of the man accused of shooting two Guthrie County deputies is facing unrelated charges herself.

On Saturday, Stuart police were called to the same apartment where the shooting happened at 615 SW 7th Street on reports of three people breaking into the unit and climbing through a window. When police arrived, two men told officers they were collecting belongings for a friend. Upon further investigation, police found a woman hiding in the back bedroom of the apartment.

Officers were able to convince the woman, 32-year-old Amanda Comly, to exit the apartment. They then took her into custody on a bench warrant in regard to child endangerment and drug possession second offense charges. Amanda Comly is being held in the Clarke County Jail until court next week.

Amanda Comly’s father, Randall Comly, is now out of the hospital and in jail after his arrest last week.

Law enforcement officers were serving an arrest warrant on Randall Comly for a second-degree arson charge late Thursday night when they say he opened fire on them. Guthrie County deputies Steven Henry and Jim Mink were shot and so was Randall Comly.

All of the officers are recovering and in good condition. Randall Comly was released Sunday and is now in the Clarke County Jail until court next week.

So far, no charges have been filed in regard to the shootout.