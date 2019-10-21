× Suspect in Fort Dodge Pastor’s Murder Pleads Not Guilty

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The man accused of killing a Fort Dodge pastor earlier this month entered a written plea of not guilty Monday morning.

Joshua Pendleton is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Reverend Allen Henderson. Investigators say Pendleton assaulted Henderson at the St. Paul Lutheran Church on Oct. 2nd. Henderson, who was the pastor at the church, died from his injuries.

A trial date of Dec. 10th has been set in Pendleton’s case.

Pendleton’s lawyers also previously asked that video of Pendleton becoming visibly angry at his initial court appearance be thrown out as evidence.

A judge has not yet ruled on that matter.