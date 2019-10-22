× Grinnell College, Techstars Partner for Iowa-Based Business Accelerator Program

DES MOINES, Iowa –Grinnell College and national business accelerator program Techstars are working together to launch an Iowa project.

The Grinnell College investment office will provide initial funding for the project, known as Techstars Iowa.

The program will be open to start-up companies addressing innovations across a broad technology landscape. Each year, the program will select 10 companies to participate in the accelerator where they will grow their business with funding and hands-on mentorship and tools.

The partnership will provide participating start-ups access to Grinnell College faculty as mentors, students as interns and employees, along with a wide variety of research and support tools.

“We want to build a platform where we can draw students in and give them a very different experience. At Grinnell, we like to talk about the fact that what we’re trying to do is give them experiences beyond the classroom,” said Jainen Thayer, Chief Investment Officer for Grinnell College.

One of the biggest goals of the program is to provide students with a diverse educational experience rooted in creative and critical thinking.

The Techstars Iowa program will be located in downtown Des Moines.