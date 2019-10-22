× Hearing Delayed for Suspect in Mollie Tibbetts’ Murder

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — A hearing has been continued on a motion to suppress a portion of Cristhian Rivera’s interview with police – where he is alleged to have confessed to killing Mollie Tibbetts.

The Poweshiek County Clerk of Court’s Office confirmed the hearing, which was scheduled to begin Tuesday and run through Thursday, has been continued. A reason for the continuation was not able to be provided by the clerk.

Investigators say Rivera confessed to murdering the 20-year-old University of Iowa in July of 2018 after she disappeared while on a run around her hometown of Brooklyn. Rivera led authorities to Tibbetts’ body, which was concealed in a cornfield, just over a month after she disappeared.

Rivera’s attorneys claim he was not properly read his Miranda rights and prosecutors do agree that the interrogating officer did not state that whatever he said would be used against him in court.

Prosecutors say Rivera was again given his Miranda rights fully once Tibbetts’ body was located and that all statements from that point forward will be admissible.