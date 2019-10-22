× Iowa State Celebration Features New Mobile Carillon

AMES, Iowa- This year marks the 120th year for the Iowa State Campanile, and 25 years for Tin-She Tam, ISU Carillonneur. A celebration is planned also to mark 50 years of CY Stephens Auditorium.

Homecoming weekend there will be a concert on Sunday to mark these milestones, and welcome a new addition to the ISU Music Department.

“We are putting together the mobile Campanile, it’s 27 bells, it’s a 1/5 scale of their Carillon,” said Joshua Meeks, of Meeks-Watson Company from Ohio which is building a new small-scale campanile. “We got the largest bell is roughly 150 pounds the smallest bell is going to go around 11 or 12 pounds.”

The new Campanile will be hauled by truck around Iowa, or wherever it is needed to be. ISU engineering students have developed an electronic interface, so anyone even with no musical skill can play the small carillon. The interface will work like Guitar Hero.

Engineering students also designed a heavy-duty cart to move the two ton instrument into a truck to be moved, and to get it into concert halls.

Tin-She Tam has enjoyed her 25 years as the ISU Carillonneur.

“I do come up here and play the Stanton Memorial carillon every weekday and I also teach Iowa State students how to play this instrument,” said Tam.

She plays pieces written for her instrument, and also arrangements of Back Street Boys, and Garth Brooks.

Sunday at 3 pm there will be a concert at CY Stephens featuring the ISU Campanile playing a piece with the ISU Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra will connect with the Campanile around a half mile away, via internet connection and software designed for remote musical performances. Also the new mobile campanile will be unveiled and played for the first time.