Iowa State Cyclones Set 2020 Football Schedule; Thursday Night Game Included

AMES, Iowa – The 2020 football schedule for the Iowa State Cyclones has been released and there will be plenty of opportunities for fans to cheer on their team at Jack Trice Stadium.

Of the total 12 games in the regular season, seven will be held in Ames. Iowa State will travel to Iowa City for the Cy-Hawk game on Sept. 12th.

The match-up against Kansas State on Oct. 29th will be a night game and will be the Cyclones’ only Thursday game of the season.

Dates could still change because of network television coverage decisions and the kickoff times have not been announced yet.

The full schedule:

2020 IOWA STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 5 SOUTH DAKOTA

Sept. 12 at Iowa

Sept. 19 UNLV

Sept. 26 *TEXAS TECH

Oct. 3 at *at Kansas

Oct. 10 *at Oklahoma State

Oct. 17 *OKLAHOMA- Homecoming

Oct. 29 (Thurs.) *KANSAS STATE

Nov. 7 *at TCU

Nov. 14 *BAYLOR

Nov. 21 *at Texas

Nov. 28 *WEST VIRGINIA

Home games in CAPS/BOLD

*Big 12 Conference game