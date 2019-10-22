MLB Honors Late Umpire Eric Cooper at the World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas -- Major League Baseball honored late umpire Eric Cooper before the first game of the World Series.

MLB offered a moment of silence in memory of Cooper before the game between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

Cooper, an Iowa native, died unexpectedly from a blood clot this past weekend at the age of 52. He was recovering in Iowa from an off-season knee surgery he had last week.

Cooper was a 21-year veteran umpire in MLB. He played baseball at Hoover High School in Des Moines and later graduated from Iowa State University. He leaves behind a wife and two sons.

Cooper recently umpired the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins. He has a long list of accomplishments, but the highlight of his career happened back in 2014 when he umpired in the World Series.

Watch the emotional moment when Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre called Cooper to inform him he would be working the World Series.