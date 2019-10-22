New Toolkit Educating Students on Health Science Careers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Department of Education are teaming up to bring educators a healthcare toolkit.

The healthcare health science toolkit aims to educate middle and high school students on a variety of careers in the health science industry.

Iowa Department of Education Consultant Joe Collins said, “It’s just trying to help better understand those careers that are available within the state of Iowa so that they know the opportunities are within our state and they don’t have to leave.”

This resource aims to educate students on careers that have a competitive salary but do not require more than two years of additional schooling.

“You go into it and there is so many different specializations so you could be about 80 different types of nurses. It’s really one of those industries where your personality and your interest can come out and you can really make your stamp on this industry,” Collins said.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor by 2026 there will be an estimated 2.4 million jobs in the health care field across the country.

The toolkit allows students to understand different career paths in the industry like becoming a paramedic, dietitian, data analytics and more.

“I know a lot of people when they hear healthcare, health science they think blood and nastiness. Well, that’s not necessarily true. You could work in a lab or you could work directly with someone taking blood, but there is also all of these other careers that you may never frankly see blood,” Collins said.

The toolkit is part of Governor Kim Reynold’s Future Ready Iowa Plan to have 70 percent of the workforce in the state educated and trained.

Other partners include the Iowa Hospital Association, Iowa Health Care Association and other various healthcare providers.