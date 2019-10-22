Stuart Man Charged in Shooting That Injured Guthrie County Deputies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STUART, Iowa -- A Stuart man has been charged for his alleged role in a shooting that injured two Guthrie County deputies last week.

Randall Comly, 52, faces two counts of attempt to commit murder after a shooting that happened at an apartment in Stuart, Iowa.

On Oct. 17, Guthrie County Deputy Kent Gries, Guthrie County Deputy Steven Henry, Guthrie County Deputy Jim Mink, and Stuart Police Officer Tyler DeFrancisco attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Comly tied to a felony arson charge in Clarke County.

According to court documents, Comly hid in a bedroom closet after he learned officers were there to arrest him. Gries attempted to open the door to the closet, but it was being held shut from the inside. Documents say Gries and DeFrancisco gave commands for the person inside the closet to exit, and that's when Comly emerged with a handgun and fired six shots at Gries and DeFrancisco. The shots missed Gries and DeFrancisco, and they opened fire, shooting Comly in the arm.

During the shootout, Mink and Henry were shot while securing the perimeter outside the apartment. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the gunfire that hit Mink and Henry may have been fired by fellow law enforcement officers from inside the apartment as they shot back at Comly. Authorities are working to determine who exactly fired the shots that struck Mink and Henry. Ballistic testing of the rounds that hit the officers is pending.

Mink and Henry are recovering from their injuries and are no longer in the hospital after being released in good condition. Comly was released from the hospital on Sunday and is now in the Clarke County Jail until court next week.

According to court documents, two other individuals were inside the apartment during the shooting. Joseph Reynolds initially answered the apartment door when officers arrived to arrest Comly. Reynolds confirmed to law enforcement that Comly was at the apartment.

Ashley Richards was also inside the apartment during the shooting. Richards allegedly told law enforcement she alerted Comly that officers were at the door prior to the shooting.

Neither Reynolds or Richards were injured in the shooting.