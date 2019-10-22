Suspect in Custody After Hours-Long Police Standoff in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- A suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police in Marshalltown.

The incident started at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday when officers attempted to serve a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of N. 5th Avenue. The standoff started when the suspect refused to come out.

A SWAT team was called on scene because authorities were looking to recover a weapon as part of the investigation.

The suspect eventually surrendered without incident at 10:15 p.m.

Marshalltown police said no shots were fired in the case. Police are not looking for any other suspects.

