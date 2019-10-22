× Webster City Police Seek Help Locating Missing Man

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – Police in Webster City are asking for the public’s help to find a man who hasn’t been seen since Sunday afternoon.

A news release from the Webster City Police Department says 38-year-old Jay Dee Wynkoop was last seen around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, leaving his residence. A missing person report was made on Monday.

Wynkoop’s vehicle was found outside of Webster City but police say no one has made contact with him.

Wynkoop is 5’8” and 230 pounds and has short brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing Ariat blue jeans, a black Carhart hooded sweatshirt, a black Adidas ball cap, and brown leather work boots.

If you have any information about Wynkoop’s location you’re asked to contact police at 515-832-9166 or Hamilton County Crimestoppers at 515-832-8437.