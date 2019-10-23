× 3 Arrested in Git-N-Go Robbery; Police Investigating Whether They Robbed Other Locations

DES MOINES, Iowa – Three people have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Des Moines convenience store Monday night, and police say they’re investigating whether the suspects are linked to more recent robberies.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says the Git-N-Go at 816 E. Euclid was robbed around 10:30 p.m. Monday. The clerk told police a black male wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, gloves, and a mask entered the store and displayed a knife. The suspect got away with cigarettes and cash.

A witness was able to describe the suspect vehicle to police and it was located about 15 minutes after the robbery. Police tried a traffic stop at E. 33rd and University but the vehicle kept going and officers began pursuing. The chase ended in the 2400 block of E. Douglas when three people jumped out of the car and attempted to get away on foot. Two were quickly apprehended and the third hid nearby but was tracked down by a K-9 officer.

Authorities have charged 34-year-old Jeffrey Cason, 23-year-old Mika Crabb, and 31-year-old Christopher Johnson with first-degree robbery. Additionally, Johnson is charged with eluding and traffic violations. Cason and Crabb are also charged with interference with official acts.

Police say they’ve responded to five robberies in October at Git-N-Go stores in Des Moines and they’re investigating whether the three arrested in Monday’s robbery are linked to any of the other cases. The description of the suspect in at least three of the other robberies has been similar – that of someone wearing a mask and displaying a knife before demanding cash.