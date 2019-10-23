× Arrests Made in Attempted Murder Case Linked to Marshalltown Standoff

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Police in Marshalltown have made two arrests in connection with an attempted murder investigation linked to a four and a half-hour standoff with the SWAT team Tuesday night.

A news release from the Marshalltown Police Department says officers were called to 711 N 4th Avenue at 12:19 Tuesday morning on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 25-year-old George Sims Jr. unresponsive in the common area of the building. He was to a local hospital and once deemed stable transferred to a hospital in Des Moines.

Investigators learned evidence in the shooting was likely located at 814 N. 5th Avenue in Marshalltown. Once a search warrant was granted, officials decided because of the nature of the case the warrant would be served by the Marshalltown Police Department SWAT Team. A four and a half-hour standoff at the address concluded when officers arrested 44-year-old Robert Fite Jr. on an outstanding parole violation warrant. He is also charged with accessory after the fact for his involvement in the shooting earlier in the day.

Police conducted a traffic stop at N 13th Street Tuesday night at 10:50 p.m., where they arrested the man suspected in the shooting, 38-year-old Joseph Bown.

Bown is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.