Celebrating and Supporting Iowa Farmworkers

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa runs on agriculture and the help of our farmworkers. An event coming up will celebrate those dedicated employees. It's called the "I'm Thankful for Farmworkers Dinner." It will not only highlight their work, it will also benefit the organization that helps lift up migrant and seasonal workers in our state.

Proteus, Inc. is hosting the event. It's also celebrating 40 years of service but not a lot of people know what they do. Chief Executive Officer Daniel Hoffman-Zinnel explains they support the farmworker community by providing training, health care, and more.

You can sign up for the dinner and learn more about the organization at www.proteusinc.net.