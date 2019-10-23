Des Moines Police Chase Ends in Crash; Two Men Arrested

Anthony Richardson and Artell Young (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police made two arrests following a chase that ended in a crash in the Drake neighborhood Tuesday night.

The chase began around 11:08 p.m. at MLK and Hickman when an officer tried to pull over a vehicle for having obstructed vision because the windshield was damaged, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The driver, 27-year-old Anthony Richardson, refused to stop and attempted to flee from police. A few minutes later, Richardson crashed his vehicle into a tree in the 1500 block of 24th Street.

Richardson and his passenger, 28-year-old Artell Young, ran from the vehicle but police were able to take them into custody.

Police say Richardson was intoxicated, had cocaine, and also possessed a stolen gun. He is charged with eluding, trafficking in stolen weapons, possession of a weapon as a felon, OWI, possession of cocaine, as well as a parole violation.

Young is facing charges of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with official acts.

Both men are being held in the Polk County Jail.

