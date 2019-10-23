× Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Johnston’s Town Center

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Town Center is one step closer to becoming a reality. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday.

“I said last night at the city council meeting, the realization that this is finally happening was sending chills down my back. Now when I said that at the time I didn’t know I was forecasting the weather for today,” said Johnston Mayor Paula Dierenfeld.

The town center will be home to offices, a splash pad, ice rink, concert space and a movie theater plus retail shops, a hotel and restaurants.

The new town center will be on Merle Hay Road between 62nd and 63rd Avenue.