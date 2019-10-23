× Story County Treasurer Helping Blue Star Mothers Drive For Troops Overseas

NEVADA, Iowa — The Blue Star Mothers is again accepting donations to send to troops from Iowa deployed overseas. The group is made up of mother and grandmothers of troops or former service members. The idea is to send a care package with items to remind them people at home are thinking of them.

This year the Story County Treasurers Office is making push to increase the donations from their office in Nevada.

“Last year donations were down a little from what they had been in previous years,” said Story County Treasurer, Ted Rasmusson. “This year the team here I’m working with at the Treasurers Staff, really wanted to push this, and get more people excited, and more people aware of what we were doing.”

A huge sign greets visitors when the walk inside the Story County office building downtown Nevada. The box is kept inside the Treasurers Office.

“Service members like to receive the packages, they like to receive essentials

chapstick, sun block, they also like to receive things from home, home-made fudge Iowa magazines“ said Sherry Zook, of Gilbert. She has two sons in the military.

“I think there are about 60-100 Blue Star members in Iowa, it is national,” said Zook “When we do our care packages, we welcome people to come at the Gold Star Museum.”

The last day to drop items off is Friday November 1.

Donations can also be left at:

Family of Faith Church in Nevada

Fox Brewing in Valley Junction

Salon 107 in Winterset

Iowa Gold Star Museum at Camp Dodge

Here is their contact info from the Blue Star Mothers National website.

IA1 Blue Star Mothers of America

7105 Northwest 70th Avenue

Johnston, IA 50131

Description Blue Star Mothers of America Chapter IA1 meets at Iowa Gold Star Military Museum, 7105 Northwest 70th Avenue, Johnston. First Saturday of the month at 10:00 am. Serving Iowa

Email bluestarmothersia1@gmail.com

Donations are welcome to cover postage. Last year they shipped 118 boxes, shipping cost over $2,000. Make checks payable to Blue Star Mothers of Iowa, a non-profit 501 (C) 3 organization.

Food can be sent with a “use by” date of 3.1.2020.