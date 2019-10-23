× Time to Ban Vaping in Iowa? Governor to Discuss Options

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s governor will consider whether it’s time to ban or limit sales of vaping or electronic cigarettes, in light of the growing health concerns about their use. Five states–Michigan, New York, Rhode Island and Washington–have announced bans on flavored versions of vaping products. Health experts fear fruit-flavored products appeal to teens and young adults. Massachusetts has gone even further to stem the health epidemic. It announced a full ban on vaping products. Illinois, New Jersesy and Delaware are also considering taking some type of action.

Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds confirmed that she plans to meet with Department of Public Health Director Gerd Clabaugh and staff (likely Wednesday, her staff told Channel 13) to receive recommendations on what to do about sales and use of vaping products in the state.

"We'll take a look at what they are recommending," Governor Reynolds said, "See what makes sense for Iowa."

Here is the warning from the Centers for Disease Control on the use of vaping devices and electronic cigarettes.

Potential action from Iowa could include an executive order from the governor to ban--temporarily or permanently--sales of certain vaping products. "I'm not afraid to do that," the governor said of the concept of some form of executive order, without specifically committing to any action yet.

But she also said that the solution could be a "multi-step process."

Governor Reynolds said the Iowa Department of Public Health counts 41 vaping-related illnesses. Thirty-four of those involved THC, Tetrahydrocannabinol, which could potentially make vaping more hazardous.