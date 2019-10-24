Iowa Man Dies After Woman Backing Out of Parking Spot Pins Him Against Trailer

Posted 12:17 pm, October 24, 2019, by

(WHO-HD)

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man is dead after he was hit by a car in a Grundy Center parking lot Wednesday.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store at 504 G Avenue.

The Grundy Center Police Department says 77-year-old Jean Newton of Grundy Center was backing out of a parking spot when she suddenly accelerated. Her car struck 29-year-old Anthony Guyer, of Aplington, and pinned him between the car and a trailer attached to his work vehicle.

Guyer was transported to a local hospital and later flown to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City for treatment. He died that night.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.