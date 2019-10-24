× Iowa Man Dies After Woman Backing Out of Parking Spot Pins Him Against Trailer

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man is dead after he was hit by a car in a Grundy Center parking lot Wednesday.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store at 504 G Avenue.

The Grundy Center Police Department says 77-year-old Jean Newton of Grundy Center was backing out of a parking spot when she suddenly accelerated. Her car struck 29-year-old Anthony Guyer, of Aplington, and pinned him between the car and a trailer attached to his work vehicle.

Guyer was transported to a local hospital and later flown to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City for treatment. He died that night.

Police are still investigating the crash.