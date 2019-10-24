× Oskaloosa Man Arrested in Assault of 10-Month-Old Child

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – Officials have arrested an Oskaloosa man in the assault of a 10-month-old child that happened earlier this month.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says 35-year-old Richard Grylls was taken into custody Wednesday at his home. He is charged with one count of child endangerment causing injury.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Oskaloosa Police Department worked together on the case, which began October 16th after the child was brought to the Mahaska County Hospital with multiple injuries.

Officials say the child was not related to Grylls and is expected to fully recover.

Grylls is being held in the Mahaska County Jail without bond.