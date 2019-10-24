× Pella Police Issue Advisory After ‘Suspicious’ Incident Involving Men Watching Woman & Child at Shopping Center

PELLA, Iowa – Police in Pella are issuing and advisory after a “concerning” incident at a local shopping center Wednesday.

The advisory, which was posted to the department’s Facebook page, says the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. They did not name the shopping center, but said it involved a group of men that appeared to “closely monitor the activities of a young mother and her infant…”

Police say the men watched the mother and child as they entered the parking lot, shopped, and returned to their vehicle.

Police said, “Though the behavior of the men did not rise to the level of criminal misconduct, it can be described as suspicious, unnatural and concerning.”

The men’s vehicle was described as a red compact Nissan with a Texas license plate of LKW5739. Police released the following descriptions of the men in the vehicle:

1 – Hispanic male, in his 30’s, Black & Gray running suit.

2 – Hispanic male, in his 40’s, T shirt and jeans

3 – Hispanic male, in his 40’s, nice shirt and jeans

The post said a fourth man joined them before leaving. He was only described as wearing a baseball-style hat.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the men described, contact Pella Police at 641-628-4921.