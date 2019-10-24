Police: Burglary Interrupted, Suspect Drops Cash Register While Fleeing

DES MOINES, Iowa – A suspect didn’t get away with anything after the owner of a southside restaurant confronted him during an attempted burglary early Thursday morning.

It happened at the Aroy-Dee Restaurant at 2128 Indianola Ave. around 1:45 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The owner interrupted the burglary as the suspect was trying to steal the cash register. The suspect then threatened the owner with a handgun and fled.

Police say as the suspect was fleeing, they dropped the cash register outside of the restaurant.

No one was injured.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the incident continues.