Police: Burglary Interrupted, Suspect Drops Cash Register While Fleeing

Posted 6:50 am, October 24, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa – A suspect didn’t get away with anything after the owner of a southside restaurant confronted him during an attempted burglary early Thursday morning.

It happened at the Aroy-Dee Restaurant at 2128 Indianola Ave. around 1:45 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The owner interrupted the burglary as the suspect was trying to steal the cash register. The suspect then threatened the owner with a handgun and fled.

Police say as the suspect was fleeing, they dropped the cash register outside of the restaurant.

No one was injured.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the incident continues.

Google Map for coordinates 41.567873 by -93.612559.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.