Runners Punch Tickets To State Cross Country

PLEASANT HILL -- Dowling Catholic's Sam Hall and Roosevelt's Arianna Jackson won individual titles at Thursday's Class 4A state qualifying meet at Southeast Polk, taking momentum into next weekend's state meet in Fort Dodge.

Hall crossed the finish line in 16:20, while teammates Zach Fry and Mike Gipple finished 3rd and 4th to help the Maroons run away with the team title. Iowa City West and Southeast Polk also advanced as a team.

On the girls side, Jackson finished in 19:41. Southeast Polk, led by Mattison Plummer's runner-up finish, won the team title. Valley and Dowling also move on to Fort Dodge in the team race.

State cross country is November 2nd at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge.