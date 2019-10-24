× School Bus Carrying Cross-Country Team Rear-Ends Car in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash in Dallas County Thursday afternoon after being rear-ended by a school bus.

It happened around 1:30 pm on Highway 169 about a half-mile north of Minburn. The Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus was stopped on the highway waiting to make a left turn when the vehicle was hit from behind by an Ogden Community School bus. The bus was carrying 20 members of a cross-country team.

None of the students or the bus driver were injured. The driver of the car was air lifted from the scene. There was no immediate update on that driver’s condition.

No charges have been filed but the crash remains under investigation.