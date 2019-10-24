× Three Men Arrested for Theft After Mother Warns of Unusual Activity at Pella WalMart

PELLA, Iowa — Three men are facing shoplifting related charges after a woman alerted authorities to suspicious behavior this morning in Pella.

The woman reported to authorities that three men were following her and her child around the story on Wednesday evening. The woman was able to provide police with a description of the three men as well as the color, make and license plate of their vehicle.

Police issued a public warning on Thursday morning, saying nothing criminal had occurred but it was best for the public to be aware. A short time later the suspect vehicle was located at a hotel in Oskaloosa. Police took three men into custody and determined the men had been shoplifting from the store when the woman reported their activity.

Carlos Claro and Juan Rivero Garcia of Fort Dodge and Jesus Estrada of Katy, Texas are charged with Theft of Personal Items.