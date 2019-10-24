× Vehicles Crash on Des Moines’ East Side, Drivers Injured

DES MOINES, Iowa – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving at least two vehicles in Des Moines’ Accent neighborhood.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Sgt. Paul Parizek says it occurred in the 2900 block of Indianapolis Ave., which is about four blocks east of Easttown Park.

Police say there are injuries related to the crash and the two drivers involved were transported to Des Moines hospitals. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Our crew on the scene says it appears at least one of the vehicles went through a fence and may have hit a tree.

We’ll update this story with new information as it becomes available.