Woman Behind the Keys of Carillon Inside Campanile Celebrates 25 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The beautiful music ringing from the Campanile is one of the great traditions at Iowa State University. This weekend there's a big celebration to honor the carillon's history and the woman behind the clock face.

Dr. Tin-Shi Tam is the University Carillonneur. This is her 25th anniversary in the role. She is putting on a unique concert this weekend to mark the occasion.

The "Bells of Iowa State" Anniversary Gala Concert is Sunday, October 27 at 3:00 p.m. at Stephens Auditorium. She will be playing inside the Campanile as the ISU Symphony Orchestra and others play inside Stephens Auditorium.

Learn more about the "Bells of Iowa State".