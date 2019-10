Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police said an armed teenager forced Lincoln High School on a lockdown Friday morning.

Police said a 17-year-old male showed what appeared to be a handgun to student near Lincoln High School. The students reported the incident and police were able to track down the suspect. The gun turned out to be an air pistol.

Police said the 17-year-old attended a different public school in Des Moines.