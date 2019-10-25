× Athene Donates Winter Coats, Boots to Students at 4 Des Moines Schools

DES MOINES, Iowa — Students at four Des Moines schools will be able to keep warm this winter thanks to a local company.

Athene began handing out coats and boots to kids at McKinley, Studebaker, Howe and Cattell schools Thursday.

“It helps focus the kids on being prepared when they get to school the reaction and the face of the kids when they get their coat and boot is pretty priceless,” said Grant Kvalheim, Athene USA CEO.

The company has donated more than 12,000 items of winter weather gear over the past 26 years.