× Competency Hearing Delayed for Des Moines Murder Suspect

DES MOINES, Iowa — The competency hearing for a man accused of first-degree murder has been delayed.

Larontez Buchanan is charged in the shooting death of 25-year-old Darryn Brooks. Brooks was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1000 block of 11th St. in Des Moines on March 9th.

This summer the court found Buchanan may have a mental disorder that prevents him from understanding his charges. A judge says the hearing, which had been scheduled for Oct. 24th, was canceled because Buchanan has not yet been mentally evaluated.

A new date for the hearing has not been set.

When charged, Buchanan was already in jail on unrelated charges.