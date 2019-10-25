× Creston Police Seeking Help to Solve February 2018 Homicide

CRESTON, Iowa — A $1,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest in a 2018 homicide in the town of Creston.

45-year-old Paul Allen Scheel was found dead in a Creston home on February 14, 2018 after police were dispatched on a welfare check. An autopsy ruled the cause of Scheel’s death to be homicide.

In the 20 months since Scheel’s death police have not identified a suspect.

Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa is now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Scheel’s killer. Anonymous tips can be left online or by calling 515-223-1400.