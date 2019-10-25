× High School Football: Key Games and Playoff Scenarios

IOWA — The final week of the Iowa high school football regular season has arrived, and teams across central Iowa are fighting to make the playoffs.

Below are some of Friday night’s key games and district scenarios.

Class 4A

District 1

Dowling Catholic has clinched district title

District 2

Ankeny Centennial has clinched district title

District 6

Key games: Waukee @ Johnston; East @ Indianola

Waukee: clinches district title with win

3-way tie if Johnston and Indianola both win

District 7

Valley has clinched district title

Class 3A

District 2

Key game: Carroll @ Dallas Center-Grimes — winner is district champion

District 7

Key games: Pella @ Grinnell; South Tama @ Oskaloosa

Pella: clinches district title with win

Grinnell: clinches district title win win, Oskaloosa loss

3-way tie if Grinnell and Oskaloosa both win

District 8

Norwalk has clinched district title

Class 2A

District 2

Algona has clinched district title

District 3

Key game: Iowa Falls-Alden @ Clear Lake — winner is district champion

District 7

Key games: Roland-Story @ Nevada; West Marshall @ Union; Benton @ Vinton-Shellsburg

West Marshall: clinches district title with win and Benton loss

Nevada: clinches district title with win and West Marshall loss

3-way tie if Nevada, West Marshall and Benton all win

District 8

Des Moines Christian: clinches district title with win (vs. Saydel)

PCM @ Centerville – winner clinches district title with Des Moines Christian loss

District 9

Key game: Greene County @ OA-BCIG – winner is district champion

Class 1A

District 2

Key games: Pocahontas Area @ South Central Calhoun; Eagle Grove @ South Hamilton

South Central Calhoun: clinches district title with win

Pocahontas Area: clinches district title with win and South Hamilton loss

South Hamilton: clinches district title with win and South Central Calhoun loss

District 7

Key games: Pella Christian @ Interstate 35; Colfax-Mingo @ Woodward-Granger

Pella Christian: clinches district title with win

Interstate 35: clinches district title with win, Woodward-Granger loss

3-way tie if Interstate 3 and Woodward-Granger both win

District 8

Van Meter has clinched district title

Class A

District 3

Key game: Belmond-Klemme @ West Hancock – winner is district champion

District 8

Key game: Central Decatur @ Wayne – winner is district champion

District 9

Earlham has clinched district title

Class Eight-Player

District 4

Key games: New London @ Montezuma; Iowa Valley @ HLV; English Valleys @ Lone Tree

Montezuma: clinches district title with win and losses by HLV and Lone Tree

District 6

Key game: Southeast Warren @ Lamoni – winner is district champion

District 8