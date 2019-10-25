High School Football: Key Games and Playoff Scenarios
IOWA — The final week of the Iowa high school football regular season has arrived, and teams across central Iowa are fighting to make the playoffs.
Below are some of Friday night’s key games and district scenarios.
Class 4A
District 1
- Dowling Catholic has clinched district title
District 2
- Ankeny Centennial has clinched district title
District 6
- Key games: Waukee @ Johnston; East @ Indianola
- Waukee: clinches district title with win
- 3-way tie if Johnston and Indianola both win
District 7
- Valley has clinched district title
Class 3A
District 2
- Key game: Carroll @ Dallas Center-Grimes — winner is district champion
District 7
- Key games: Pella @ Grinnell; South Tama @ Oskaloosa
- Pella: clinches district title with win
- Grinnell: clinches district title win win, Oskaloosa loss
- 3-way tie if Grinnell and Oskaloosa both win
District 8
- Norwalk has clinched district title
Class 2A
District 2
- Algona has clinched district title
District 3
- Key game: Iowa Falls-Alden @ Clear Lake — winner is district champion
District 7
- Key games: Roland-Story @ Nevada; West Marshall @ Union; Benton @ Vinton-Shellsburg
- West Marshall: clinches district title with win and Benton loss
- Nevada: clinches district title with win and West Marshall loss
- 3-way tie if Nevada, West Marshall and Benton all win
District 8
- Des Moines Christian: clinches district title with win (vs. Saydel)
- PCM @ Centerville – winner clinches district title with Des Moines Christian loss
District 9
- Key game: Greene County @ OA-BCIG – winner is district champion
Class 1A
District 2
- Key games: Pocahontas Area @ South Central Calhoun; Eagle Grove @ South Hamilton
- South Central Calhoun: clinches district title with win
- Pocahontas Area: clinches district title with win and South Hamilton loss
- South Hamilton: clinches district title with win and South Central Calhoun loss
District 7
- Key games: Pella Christian @ Interstate 35; Colfax-Mingo @ Woodward-Granger
- Pella Christian: clinches district title with win
- Interstate 35: clinches district title with win, Woodward-Granger loss
- 3-way tie if Interstate 3 and Woodward-Granger both win
District 8
- Van Meter has clinched district title
Class A
District 3
- Key game: Belmond-Klemme @ West Hancock – winner is district champion
District 8
- Key game: Central Decatur @ Wayne – winner is district champion
District 9
- Earlham has clinched district title
Class Eight-Player
District 4
- Key games: New London @ Montezuma; Iowa Valley @ HLV; English Valleys @ Lone Tree
- Montezuma: clinches district title with win and losses by HLV and Lone Tree
District 6
- Key game: Southeast Warren @ Lamoni – winner is district champion
District 8
- Key games: CAM @ Audubon; Coon Rapids-Bayard @ Exira-EHK
- Audubon: clinches district title with win
- CAM: clinches district title with win, Coon Rapids-Bayard loss
- 3-way tie if Coon Rapids-Bayard and CAM both win