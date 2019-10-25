× Hunters Discover Body Southwest of Runnells

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Law enforcement officials are investigating after a body was found in the southeast portion of Polk County Thursday afternoon.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in at 3:15 p.m. that two hunters had found what they believed to be a dead body. The scene was identified to be about two miles southwest of Runnells.

Because of decay, investigators were not immediately able to determine the gender or approximate age of the body.

The Pleasant Hill and Hartford fire departments, as well as Polk County Conservation, assisted at the scene.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office plans to release more information about the case when it becomes available.