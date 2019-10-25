Knoxville Community Members Run All Night to Raise Money for American Cancer Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Iowa -- While many people were just waking up Friday morning, some people in Knoxville were 12 hours into a 24-hour relay! The Knoxville Cancer Relay kicked off its 6th year Thursday at 7 p.m. and will finish Friday at 7 p.m. at the Ken Locke Stadium for the Knoxville High School home game against Newton.

In the six years of the relay, the community has raised more than $100,000 for the American Cancer Society. It’s an event and a cause that hits very close to home for Knoxville Resident Will Buttel. Buttel’s mother passed away from cancer and his daughter was diagnosed when she was just two-years-old.

“My daughter is cancer-free now, somebody raised money to find a cure for that, so hopefully we can raise enough to help somebody else someday,” Buttel said.

You can click this link to donate to the American Cancer Society through the Knoxville Cancer Relay team.