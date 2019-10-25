LULAC Forum Offers Iowa Latinos Chance to Hear from Presidential Candidates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- In the 2020 presidential race, immigration has remained a key subject for politicians and voters.

Thursday night, an Iowa Latino civil rights group hosted its first-ever presidential forum. The candidates spoke of their detailed plans to improve the immigration system and to fix the damage they claim President Donald Trump has done.

"I don't want us to get into who's a good immigrant and who's a bad immigrant. Who's worthy of protecting, who’s not worthy of protecting. As long as you have not committed a serious crime, if you're an undocumented immigrant here, I want you to have peace of mind,” said candidate Julian Castro.

"What our job is as Americans is to end the racism end the divisiveness to bring our people together around an agenda that works for all of us and not just the one percent,” Sen. Bernie Sanders told the crowd.

The four Democrat candidates, who also included Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Beto O'Rourke, spoke on other issues as well. Voters came to the Iowa Events Center from all over the state to hear which candidate could best meet all of their needs.

"We are more than a one topic population we have needs for education, voting rights. So we want to make sure that Latinos have their fair share of getting to know, critiquing and really knowing what policies best serve the interests of Latino people here in Iowa,” said attendee Sergio Perez.

LULAC says its goal is to get 25,000 more Latino voters registered in Iowa. If that were to happen, Latino voters would make up one of every four Iowa Caucus goers.