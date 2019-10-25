× More Arrests Made in Recent Git-N-Go Robberies

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are making progress on solving several recent robbery cases.

They happened at five Git-N-Go stores in the metro in October, with one store being robbed twice.

Thursday, cousins Scott and Shawn Dunaway were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery in connection with a hold-up at the Git-N-Go at 29th and Douglas on Sunday.

Officers arrested Jeffrey Cason, Mika Crabb, and Christopher Johnson on first-degree robbery charges for a crime on East Euclid Monday. Police believe they may be responsible for more than one of the robberies but thus far have only been charged in one case.

Tuesday, officers recognized a man on surveillance video as Eric Daugherty. He was already in jail for an unrelated crime and was then charged with robbing a Git-N-Go on Oct. 21st.

“The risk definitely isn’t worth the reward when you look at what you’re getting out of these stores. It’s not like you’re knocking on Fort Knox. You’re going to get a couple packs of smokes and maybe some cash but again, we’re going to find you. This town is not big enough for you to hide that long,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Sgt. Parizek says they have strong leads on other recent robberies and more charges are expected.