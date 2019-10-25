× Osceola Event Saturday to Raise Funds For Disabled Veterans

OSCEOLA, Iowa — Gilbert’s True Value Hardware in Osceola will welcome the public for some food and a fund-raiser on Saturday to help support disabled veterans. The event will support Veterans Casting Away Disabilities, an annual event held each May at Honey Creek Resort, to get disabled veterans together for some fishing, card playing, and conversations.

“These events are life changing events for our veterans,” said Kirt Sickles, Event Founder. “Folks don’t understand that going fishing for a lot of these folks is a challenge, and to get them out on the water and do something like that is something they can’t do by themselves.”

“Disabled veterans are a closer group, they’ve got different stories to talk about and different needs that they need to visit about,” said Randy Brown, a disabled Viet Nam Veteran, who farms north of Osceola. “What I like about the event it gets the veterans out of their homes kind of shows them that they can be part of society they don’t need to be housebound It gives them that opportunity to come out and be with other disabled veterans.”

Gilbert’s True Value Hardware is hosting the event from 10-2 on Saturday serving up hotdogs and hamburgers with chips and ice cream for $5. Veterans eat for free.

The community has pitched in to help Thompson and their employees pull off this event.

“We are turning this into event center because at the Gilbert family businesses we’ve supported this for the last three years,” said Steve Gilbert. “Randy’s a good friend of mine he invited me to come along and volunteer what I found out is I learned a lot much more from them that they got for me.”

“Veterans that have been housebound, wouldn’t come out of the house for three, four, or even five years, and we’ve gotten them out and to a sense changed their lives,” said Sickles.