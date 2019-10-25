Plaza Lanes Will Not be Rebuilt; Owner Puts Property Up for Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An iconic Des Moines bowling alley that burned down almost two years ago will not be rebuilt.

Plaza Lanes was destroyed in an early morning fire on December 18, 2017. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental and owner Randy Thompson had originally announced plans to rebuild the complex.

Thompson now tells Channel 13's Andy Fales that won’t be happening because the insurance settlement he received from the fire was not enough to rebuild. Thompson says he received about $6 million, but says the cost of building a new Plaza Lanes which could compete in today’s market of multi-faceted “Family Entertainment Centers” would be closer to $10 million.

While the original Plaza Lanes had bowling, sand volleyball, and a restaurant, modern FECs usually have many other entertainment options such as video game arcades, indoor climbing walls, slides, pickle ball and more.

The eight-acre property has been listed for sale with Hubbell Realty and Thompson is working with the Douglas Avenue Coalition to help identify possible buyers.

Thompson also owns Great Escape in Des Moines – which features bowling, lazer tag, video games, and a restaurant.