Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The SE Polk Rams are going to be a dangerous out when the playoffs start next week. SEP crushed 10th ranked Roosevelt 38-0 to finish the regular season 7-2. Roughriders finish 6-3. Both teams are in the playoffs.

The Rams only losses this year have come to top ranked Valley and 4th ranked Centennial.