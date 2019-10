× Explosion Kills Woman at Gender Reveal Party in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a gender reveal announcement resulted in an explosion that killed a 56-year-old woman in Knoxville.

It happened at a gender reveal party at 2079 180th Place in rural Knoxville just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the explosion caused a piece of flying debris to strike the victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released her identity.