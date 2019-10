× Fire Destroys Duplex in Ogden

OGDEN, Iowa — Three people in Ogden have to find a new place to stay after a fire destroyed a duplex.

The fire started just before 4 p.m. at 631 Haws Drive. Fire crews said the blaze started in one duplex, then spread to the other. Both homes are a total loss.

Everyone inside got out safely with no injuries.

Crews are still trying to figure out how the fire started.