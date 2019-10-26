Humane Society Offering Reward for Information on Abused Dog

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — The Humane Society is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the person responsible for an emaciated and wounded dog found near Indianola.

The dog was found wandering on Oct. 20 at 2:30 p.m. on a rural property in the 13000 block of 118 Avenue outside Indianola, just south of the Indianola Dog Park.

The dog, now named ‘Benji,’ was found severely emaciated and suffering from pressure sores and other skin conditions. Benji is recovering at Kiya Koda Humane Society. They believe he is a German shepherd.

“It is terrible to imagine the suffering this poor dog endured while clearly being deprived of proper food and care,” said Preston Moore, Iowa state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We hope that this reward will encourage anyone with information about this crime to come forward.”

If you have information related to this case, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Department at 515-961-1122.