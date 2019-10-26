Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence Hosts Annual Fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- The Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ICADV) held its annual fundraiser at The Meadows Events and Conference Center.

About 250 guests attended the fundraiser. Everyone was treated to a wine tasting from local and national wine vendors plus a VIP shopping experience with five local boutiques selling exclusive merchandise.

Guests were also treated to a seated dinner while games and raffles where announced. ICDAV honored several people with community awards for advocating for survivors and bringing awareness to domestic abuse.

“The more that we talk about it, the more that we advocate for change and healthy relationships, the easier it is to empower survivors to come forward and share their stories and leave unhealthy relationships and find safety and healing,” said Lyndsay Pingel, community engagement director of ICDAV.

For those who are interested in working with ICDAV, you can donate on its website or sign up to become a volunteer on its website.