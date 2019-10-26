× Iowa Cruises Past Northwestern 20-0

EVANSTON, Illinois — Iowa’s defense was strong once again as the Hawkeyes blanked Northwestern 20-0 on Saturday.

No. 20 Iowa held Northwestern to just 202 total yards on offense. Meanwhile, the Hawkeye offense totaled 302 yards.

Nate Stanley completed 12 of 26 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Iowa’s Tyrone Tracy Jr. had 88 yards receiving on two catches, including a stellar 50-yard touchdown play.

Mekhi Sargent ran for a touchdown and 46 yards. Tyler Goodson added 58 yards for the Hawkeyes.

This is Iowa’s second-straight win after defeating Purdue last weekend. The Hawkeyes are now 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the conference.

Iowa has a bye week before returning against no. 13 Wisconsin on Nov. 9.