× Late Turnovers Cost Iowa State in 34-27 Loss to Oklahoma State

AMES, Iowa — Three fourth-quarter interceptions sunk Iowa State’s chances against Oklahoma State, as the 23rd-ranked Cyclones were upset at home 34-27.

With 6:47 left in the game, Brock Purdy’s pass was intercepted by Oklahoma State’s Malcolm Rodriguez and returned for the game-winning touchdown. Purdy would throw two more interceptions down the stretch.

Iowa State relied on Purdy’s arm for much of the game. He completed 39 of 62 passes for 382 yards and a touchdown.

Breece Hall had another strong game for the Cyclones, running for two touchdowns and 76 yards.

Charlie Kolar caught a touchdown pass and had eight receptions for 88 yards. Deshaunte Jones had eight catches for 91 yards.

The Cyclones fall to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big 12. Iowa State plays next on Nov. 9 against no. 5 Oklahoma.