Urbandale Woman Allegedly Left Children Home Alone While Out Drinking

URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale mother faces charges after police say she left her young children home alone for hours while she was out drinking.

Oo Ngwai is charged with two counts of child endangerment.

According to court records, Ngwai left her 5-year-old and 7-year-old sons sleeping in their apartment at 3825 6th Street while she took a friend home around 3 a.m. last Sunday.

Documents say she became too drunk to drive back home and fell asleep at another location. The children were alone for 14 hours until police contacted her around 4 p.m.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 5.