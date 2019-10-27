Child Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Northern Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUDD, Iowa -- A child is dead and four others injured after authorities said a vehicle ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle in northern Iowa.

An Iowa State Patrol crash report said 9-year-old Royce Fisher died in the crash in Rudd, a few miles east of Mason City.

Authorities said a vehicle ran a stop sign on Glass Avenue and Rudd Park Road and t-boned another vehicle that carried Royce. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials have not announced any charges against the driver who ran the stop sign.