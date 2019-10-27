× Convicted Thief Disappears from Work Release Facility in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Jesse Shipley, 21, had been housed at the Council Bluffs Residential Facility since August 15th, after serving time for first degree theft. But an Iowa Department of Corrections spokesman said that Shipley didn’t show up as required Sunday morning and law enforcement is trying to find him.

A department of corrections’ release stated that Shipley is 5’11” and weighs 239 pounds.

Shipley was involved with another man in a 2016 robbery of a 16-year-old boy, according to the Daily Nonpareil.