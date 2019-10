× Driving Lesson Ends With Car in Pond in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A driving lesson at a West Des Moines apartment complex ended with a car stuck in a pond.

West Des Moines police responded to reports of a car in the water in the 8600 block of Bridgewood Boulevard.

Police said one person was teaching another person how to drive when the learner drove off the parking lot and into the pond.

No one was hurt, and police said the driver was the only person in the car at the time.